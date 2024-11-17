Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot quits AAP; party cites 'ED, income tax raids'

In a jolt to AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, senior leader and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on 17 November, Sunday, alleging "political ambitions" have overtaken its commitment towards people.

"Instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda," the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Gahlot, a prominent figure in the party, also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being the 'Aam Aadmi'".

The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's former official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road as 'sheeshmahal', alleging that he spent crores on luxury items and modern facilities.

AAP leaders said Gahlot was facing ED probe and had no option but to join the BJP. They alleged it was a "dirty political conspiracy" of the BJP.

"Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the ED, Income Tax many times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him, he was left with no other option but to go with the BJP.... He is now repeating what the BJP says. It is the BJP's conspiracy," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.