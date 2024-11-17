National capital should be shifted out of Delhi: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the ruling National Conference (NC), Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday, 17 November, that as long as the national capital is not shifted from New Delhi to somewhere else, the choking pollution in the city is not going to go away.

Talking to media persons in Jammu, Farooq Abdullah said that the national capital should be shifted somewhere else from Delhi.

“Unless the national capital is shifted somewhere else from Delhi, pollution affecting the lives of the people there is not going to go away,” he said.

The national capital has been grappling with high pollution levels which remained in the 'severe' category for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 428 at 7.30 am.