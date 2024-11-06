Jammu and Kashmir assembly passes resolution on restoration of special status

Ed: Updated at 1.26 pm, 6 November 2024

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state, prompting protests by BJP members who tore copies of the document.

The resolution, which also expressed "concern" over the "unilateral removal" of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes. BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and are camping there.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Amidst uproar, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, 6 November, passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J&K, which was revoked by the Centre on 5 August 2019.

'That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,' the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

'This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,' the resolution added.