Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution on Article 370 sparks uproar
The resolution can't have been unexpected at the state-turned-union territory’s first state assembly session in six years, and the BJP legislators protest was expected too
The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly held in over six years erupted into chaos on Monday, 4 November, when PDP MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370.
Para, representing Pulwama, called for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, invoking sharp objections from BJP MLAs, who collectively stood to voice their dissent.
The session opened with National Conference (NC) veteran Abdul Rahim Rather being elected Speaker. Shortly afterwards, Para moved his resolution, stating, “Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status.”
This move, which echoed the long-standing demands of several regional parties, led to immediate protests from the BJP camp. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para’s suspension, claiming the resolution violated assembly protocols.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti praised Para’s efforts, posting on X, ‘Proud of Waheed Para for introducing a resolution in the JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and advocating for restoring special status. God bless you.’
Chief minister Omar Abdullah, also of the NC, dismissed the resolution as "for the cameras", arguing that its lack of pre-session consultation undermined its impact and that a private member's resolution during remarks on the Speaker's election does not have specific significance in the proceedings.
However, he added, "The reality is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not approve of the decision taken on 5 August 2019. If there was genuine intent [on the part of those passing the resolution for the abrogation of Article 370], discussions would have happened in advance."
Adding to the morning’s heated exchanges, an irate People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone taunted Abdullah for his "token gestures" to the Central government, referencing a recent visit to Delhi where Abdullah presented Kashmiri shawls to PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, while the CM denied his support to the PDP MLA's resolution.
Meanwhile, as Speaker Rather struggled to maintain order, BJP members continued their loud objections, leading NC MLA Shabir Kullay to enter the well in protest.
The House was eventually adjourned after less than an hour, with additional sessions anticipated to bring further confrontation, especially around issues of regional autonomy and identity.
In a landmark and contentious decision on 5 August 2019, the BJP-led central government had revoked Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Constitution and reclassifying it as two separate union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. This ended the region’s autonomy, leading to widespread unrest and an intensified political rift.