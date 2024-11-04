Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution on Article 370 sparks uproar

The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly held in over six years erupted into chaos on Monday, 4 November, when PDP MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370.

Para, representing Pulwama, called for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, invoking sharp objections from BJP MLAs, who collectively stood to voice their dissent.

The session opened with National Conference (NC) veteran Abdul Rahim Rather being elected Speaker. Shortly afterwards, Para moved his resolution, stating, “Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status.”

This move, which echoed the long-standing demands of several regional parties, led to immediate protests from the BJP camp. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para’s suspension, claiming the resolution violated assembly protocols.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti praised Para’s efforts, posting on X, ‘Proud of Waheed Para for introducing a resolution in the JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and advocating for restoring special status. God bless you.’