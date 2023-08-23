Delhi: Minor raped by neighbour, DCW issues notice to police

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Police in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the national Capital.

According to DCW, it received a complaint from the father of the girl who informed the Commission that he lives with his family in Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar and in the night of March 23, his daughter went missing.

When he lodged a complaint before Delhi Police, he was asked to wait till morning. “In the morning the girl came back, and informed that she was sleeping on the terrace. The father has stated that after the incident, the behaviour of the girl changed and she used to remain quiet and isolated,” said the DCW.