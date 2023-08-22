Police not allowing me to meet minor rape victim: DCW chief, continues dharna at hospital

DCW chief Swati Maliwal continued her dharna at St Stephen's Hospital, where the minor girl allegedly raped by a Delhi government official has been admitted, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Maliwal had sat on the dharna on Monday morning, claiming that she was prevented from meeting the girl.

However, a police official said the mother of the girl did not want to meet anyone since the victim is still under observation.

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were arrested on Monday.