Delhi-NCR air quality drops to very poor as cold wave and fog intensify
Pollution spike adds to health and travel concerns amid low temperatures and reduced visibility
Air quality across Delhi-NCR deteriorated sharply on Friday morning, with several locations slipping into the ‘very poor’ category, as cold wave conditions and dense fog gripped the region.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed alarming Air Quality Index readings across large parts of the national capital. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 354, while Ashok Vihar, ITO and RK Puram reported levels of 367, 362 and 374, respectively. Patparganj also witnessed a high pollution level at 372.
Other areas such as Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk posted AQI readings of 374 and 370, while Dwarka Sector 8 stood at 369. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’ and is known to cause respiratory discomfort, particularly with prolonged exposure.
The pollution spike coincided with a spell of severe winter weather. The India Meteorological Department said minimum temperatures in parts of Delhi fell well below the seasonal average, dipping to around 5.4 degrees Celsius in many areas and nearing 3 degrees Celsius in some pockets.
The weather office has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated locations across Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, with the possibility of cold day conditions continuing in parts of the region. Dense fog during the early morning hours significantly reduced visibility, compounding travel disruptions.
While skies are expected to remain largely clear through the day, they may turn partly cloudy towards the evening, according to the IMD.
The adverse conditions also affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport authorities said flights were operating under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, warning of possible delays. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates, while ground staff were deployed across terminals to assist travellers.
Health experts have urged residents — particularly children, older people and those with respiratory ailments — to avoid outdoor activities and take precautions until air quality shows signs of improvement.
