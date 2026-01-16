Delhi-NCR air quality drops to very poor as cold wave and fog intensify

Air quality across Delhi-NCR deteriorated sharply on Friday morning, with several locations slipping into the ‘very poor’ category, as cold wave conditions and dense fog gripped the region.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed alarming Air Quality Index readings across large parts of the national capital. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 354, while Ashok Vihar, ITO and RK Puram reported levels of 367, 362 and 374, respectively. Patparganj also witnessed a high pollution level at 372.

Other areas such as Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk posted AQI readings of 374 and 370, while Dwarka Sector 8 stood at 369. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’ and is known to cause respiratory discomfort, particularly with prolonged exposure.

The pollution spike coincided with a spell of severe winter weather. The India Meteorological Department said minimum temperatures in parts of Delhi fell well below the seasonal average, dipping to around 5.4 degrees Celsius in many areas and nearing 3 degrees Celsius in some pockets.