Delhi-NCR feels early chill as air quality heads towards poor category

Delhi-NCR is seeing cooler mornings and evenings, with dry weather and mainly clear skies forecast for the coming week.

Delhi’s AQI stood at 187 on Sunday and is expected to enter the poor category on Monday as stagnant winds allow pollutants to accumulate.

Southern states are likely to receive further rain, with isolated heavy showers forecast in several areas through 23 October.

Cooler mornings and evenings are signalling a seasonal shift across Delhi-NCR, even as the capital’s air quality is forecast to deteriorate to the poor category on Monday.

Following the monsoon’s withdrawal from North India, Delhi is expected to see mainly clear skies and dry conditions over the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast minimum temperatures of 18–20 degrees Celsius and daytime highs of 31–35 degrees Celsius.

At Safdarjung, the city’s principal weather station, the maximum temperature reached 31.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly below the seasonal average. The minimum was 18.6 degrees Celsius. Monday’s minimum is expected to remain around 18–19 degrees Celsius.

Despite the growing morning and evening chill, an immediate onset of intense winter conditions is unlikely. The transition is expected to be gradual, with afternoons remaining relatively warm.