Delhi-NCR New Year’s Eve alert: Traffic restrictions in place, plan your travel and parking ahead

Security has been significantly tightened across Delhi-NCR as authorities prepare to manage large crowds expected to gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In New Delhi, stringent traffic restrictions will be in place, with no private or public vehicles permitted in Connaught Place after 7 p.m. on December 31. The Delhi Metro will also limit exit points at Rajiv Chowk station to better regulate foot traffic. To manage the anticipated heavy crowd, Delhi Police have planned special arrangements to control pedestrian and vehicular movement. Traffic restrictions will remain effective until the conclusion of New Year festivities and will apply to all vehicles except those with special permits.

Near India Gate, traffic may be restricted or diverted at key junctions including O-Point, W-Point, MLNP, and Sunheri Masjid roundabouts, as well as on Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road, and Zakir Hussain Marg.

Special parking facilities will be available around Connaught Place at Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Copernicus Marg, Babar Road, Tansen Marg, Windsor Place, Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road. Parking operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorized parking will result in towing and prosecution.

In Gurugram, 5,400 police personnel have been deployed with comprehensive security arrangements across key areas including MG Road, Cyber Hub, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase-1, and Sector 29 markets. Notices under Section 168 of BNSS have been issued to all pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels instructing them not to allow intoxicated patrons to drive and to ensure their safe transport home.

Additional deployment includes police riders, PCR teams, cranes, fire brigades, and ambulances equipped with safety gear. Special events will be hosted at 22 locations across Gurugram to ring in the New Year.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora emphasized continuous vigilance, saying, “Police teams supervised by DCP and ACP rank officers will ensure safety, security and smooth celebrations. Strict action will be taken against anyone causing disturbances. No hooliganism will be tolerated.”

The security and traffic management measures are aimed at ensuring a safe, secure and hassle-free New Year celebration for all.