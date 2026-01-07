Delhi-NCR, north India shiver as severe cold wave grips, IMD warns of prolonged chill

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Sikkim. The severe cold spell is expected to continue over the next several days with no significant rise in temperatures.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts minimum temperatures around 8 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and about 9 degrees on Friday and Saturday, continuing the biting cold.

In the Kashmir valley, most parts experienced sub-zero night temperatures. Sonamarg was the coldest at minus 10.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, while Gulmarg recorded minus 7.6 degrees, a slight improvement from earlier lows. Srinagar reported a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees, rising from minus 4 degrees on Monday night.

The region is in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan,' a 40-day period of extreme cold where nights often dip well below freezing and snowfall chances peak. However, the plains of the valley have yet to see snowfall this season.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, all schools up to class 8 are closed until January 10 due to dense fog and severe cold. This applies to CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Uttar Pradesh Board schools, as per an official order citing student safety.

Haryana and Punjab are also grappling with intense cold. Narnaul recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, the coldest in Haryana, while Bhiwani reached 5 degrees. Ambala, Rohtak, Hisar, and Karnal reported minimum temperatures between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Other cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Gurdaspur recorded lows ranging from 5.7 to 7.5 degrees Celsius.

