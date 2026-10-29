Delhi-NCR sees rain as IMD issues yellow alert; hailstorms likely

According to the IMD, cloudy skies and thunderstorms are likely to persist on Friday as the weather system continues to influence Delhi and neighbouring regions. Isolated hailstorms are also possible in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of lightning, hail and strong winds. Gusty conditions could disrupt outdoor activities, while thunderstorms may affect local travel.

The yellow alert signals the need for residents to stay informed about changing weather conditions and follow official advisories.

Despite the rainfall, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning. The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 227 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) All India AQI portal.

PM2.5 and PM10 were identified as the prominent pollutants contributing to the city's pollution levels.

Among the monitoring stations, Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 340, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Dwarka Sector 8 followed with an AQI of 308, also falling under the 'very poor' classification.

Several other locations reported 'poor' air quality, including CRRI Mathura Road at 299, Punjabi Bagh at 285, Chandni Chowk at 272, Pusa at 271, NSIT Dwarka at 270, Sirifort at 268 and IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 266.

Nangloi recorded an AQI of 260, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 253, Alipur at 250, Najafgarh at 243, Mandir Marg at 230, Anand Vihar at 227, Burari Crossing at 226 and CRRI Mathura Road at 299.

In contrast, several areas recorded comparatively better air quality in the 'moderate' category. Burari registered an AQI of 174, Vasundhara Enclave 171, Jharoda Kalan 161, Badarpur 159, Chhawla 154, Ghummanhera 197 and Karala 198.

Under the CPCB's National AQI classification, readings between 101 and 200 fall in the 'moderate' category, while values between 201 and 300 are classified as 'poor'. AQI readings between 301 and 400 fall under the 'very poor' category.

Prolonged exposure to poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people with respiratory conditions. Very poor air quality can increase the risk of respiratory illnesses, especially among children, older adults and those with existing health problems.

With rain and thunderstorms expected to continue across parts of Delhi-NCR, residents will need to monitor both weather alerts and local air quality readings in the coming days.

With IANS inputs