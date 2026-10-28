'Act with due diligence': SC asks ECI to find 47 lakh Delhi voters

Supreme Court asks ECI to reach Delhi voters omitted from draft electoral rolls.

Bench questions why previously enrolled electors must file Form 6 to seek inclusion.

ECI says it will consider late forms and extending 30 October deadline.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 28 October asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to devise a mechanism to reach out to voters whose names were omitted from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR), observing that the right to vote cannot be forfeited merely because a person was absent during the enumeration exercise.

The court asked the poll panel to facilitate the re-enrolment of affected voters, questioning why those already enrolled in the 2026 electoral roll should have to submit Form 6, which is meant for first-time registration, to seek inclusion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also urged the ECI not to be bound by the existing deadline and to continue accepting enumeration forms from voters whose names had been omitted.

"The right to vote is a vital right. Your job is to act with due diligence. Let's say the voter was amiss... will that be ground to forfeit the right forever?" Justice Bagchi asked.

He questioned the requirement for such voters to file Form 6, saying: "This is structural incongruity... if he has not filled an enumeration form and draft roll having been published, he has not shifted... will you say the person forever loses the right to come in roll?"

The Supreme Court’s intervention came a day after a jan sunwai (public hearing) was held in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, where hundreds of residents raised grievances over the wrongful deletion of their names from the draft electoral rolls.