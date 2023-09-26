Delhi: Old excise policy likely to be extended, say sources

The old excise regime implemented on 1 September last year in Delhi is likely to be extended, sources said on Monday, 25 September. The existing policy is set to expire on 30 September .

The sources said the new policy is yet to be announced by the Delhi government.

The government had returned to its old excise policy after scrapping its new policy following Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in July 2022 recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

The existing excise policy was implemented on 1 September, 2022 as a stopgap arrangement till a new policy was prepared and implemented by the Delhi government. This policy was scheduled to expire on 31 March but the Delhi government extended it for six months until 30 September.

Meanwhile, the excise licence holders for hotel, club and restaurant (HCR) category are facing issues in police verification required for renewal of their permits, said Manpreet Singh, treasurer of National Restaurant Association (NRAI).