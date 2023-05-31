Delhi ordinance row: Kejriwal plans to meet Stalin, Hemant Soren this week to drum up support

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to drum up support in opposing the central ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

"Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (June 1) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"Day after tomorrow, on June 2, I will meet Jharkand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Will seek his support against the ordinance promulgated by Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in another tweet.