Delhi Police adds more layers of security for weekend protesters
Enhanced deployment, surveillance and barricading among steps taken
Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital with Delhi Police installing additional layers of barricades at key locations and reinforcing them with heavy-duty chains to prevent breaches, officials said on Saturday, 25 July.
This, sources said, was in anticipation of a weekend surge in the number of people joining the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
Multiple rows of iron barricades have been placed in sensitive areas of New Delhi, particularly around the Jantar Mantar protest site and other strategic locations. “Extra layers of barricading have been put in place at vulnerable points, chained and welded together so they cannot be dismantled or shifted easily," a police officer said. Additional forces will be deployed to maintain law and order.
Apart from physical barricading, surveillance and security measures have also been enhanced citywide. Heavy police deployment is planned in New Delhi, Central, and North Delhi districts, where large gatherings or march attempts are anticipated.
Senior officers have instructed district police units to stay on high alert and deploy adequate personnel at vulnerable spots. They are maintaining updated lists of known criminals who could exploit the protests to cause trouble.
Facial recognition systems installed around the protest venues have identified more than 2,500 individuals with criminal backgrounds entering the area in recent days, according to a police source. The system alerts field units to monitor or verify these individuals discreetly.
Anti-sabotage checks, intensified vehicle inspections, and enhanced patrolling are also part of the security plan. Authorities say these measures aim to ensure peaceful protests and prevent any incidents during the expected weekend rush.
With agency inputs