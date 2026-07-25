Delhi Police adds more layers of security for weekend protesters

Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital with Delhi Police installing additional layers of barricades at key locations and reinforcing them with heavy-duty chains to prevent breaches, officials said on Saturday, 25 July.

This, sources said, was in anticipation of a weekend surge in the number of people joining the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Multiple rows of iron barricades have been placed in sensitive areas of New Delhi, particularly around the Jantar Mantar protest site and other strategic locations. “Extra layers of barricading have been put in place at vulnerable points, chained and welded together so they cannot be dismantled or shifted easily," a police officer said. Additional forces will be deployed to maintain law and order.

Apart from physical barricading, surveillance and security measures have also been enhanced citywide. Heavy police deployment is planned in New Delhi, Central, and North Delhi districts, where large gatherings or march attempts are anticipated.