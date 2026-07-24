Delhi Police tightens Jantar Mantar siege; curbs ride-hailing, food delivery

Even as criticism mounts over the government's handling of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the authorities have widened restrictions around the demonstration site, this time asking app-based mobility, food delivery, quick-commerce and logistics companies to regulate or suspend their services in the notified area.

In a traffic advisory issued on Friday, 24 July, Delhi Traffic Police said the measures were necessitated by prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing 'public order' and 'public safety'. The advisory suggested temporary geo-fencing of the affected area and, where operationally feasible, suspension of ride-hailing and delivery services to and from the protest site.

The advisory also urged members of the public to avoid travelling to the restricted area unless absolutely necessary and asked citizens to cooperate with police personnel and use alternate routes.

The latest restrictions come against the backdrop of an increasingly stringent official response to the student agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak. Over the past week, authorities have repeatedly suspended mobile internet services around Jantar Mantar, shut nearby Metro stations, deployed heavy police contingents and used lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament on 20 July.