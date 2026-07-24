NEET protests spread nationwide as Opposition steps up pressure on Centre

The agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak gathered momentum across the country on Friday, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for nationwide demonstrations, with protests reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The protesters condemned the Delhi Police crackdown on students during the 20 July march to Parliament and renewed demands for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities.

With the movement spreading across states, the Congress directed its state units to organise candlelight marches and 'satyagrahas' in every district on Saturday evening to protest what it described as irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations and the Modi government's subsequent crackdown on students.

In Mumbai, thousands gathered at Shivaji Park in Dadar for a 'Tiranga Morcha' organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT). Addressing the rally, party leader Aaditya Thackeray said he had urged CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke not to return to Maharashtra until the protesters' demands were met.