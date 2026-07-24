What govt’s midnight order to take down BitChat means to protesters and ‘freedom’

The government's decision to block access to BitChat, a messaging app designed to work even during internet shutdowns, has sparked criticism from digital rights advocates, who say it targeted one of the few tools available to students caught in repeated communication blackouts around the students' protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

For many of the young protesters gathered at the site, BitChat was less a political tool than a practical necessity. Students who arrived in groups but became separated during the demonstrations often found themselves unable to contact family members or fellow protesters after mobile internet services were suspended.

Tech volunteers advised them to download the app, as it relays messages over Bluetooth rather than mobile networks. The caveat was that it would be rendered ineffective if the authorities deployed Bluetooth jammers — something protesters and rights groups insist happened at Jantar Mantar alongside repeated internet shutdowns.

The app proved particularly useful for first-time protesters, many of them school and college students from outside Delhi, including young women travelling without their families. With mobile connectivity repeatedly cut off around the protest site, they were among those most affected by the communications blackout.

Late on 23 July, however, the government escalated its response, directing GitHub to block public access to BitChat in India under the Information Technology Act.