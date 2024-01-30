Delhi Police apprehends suspected shooter linked to Air India crew member murder in Noida

In a swift operation on Tuesday, Delhi Police arrested Naveen Sharma, a prime suspect in the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Mann in Noida. The arrest followed a brief exchange of gunfire, leaving Naveen injured.

Naveen Sharma, who had a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him, was apprehended at the scene alongside two accomplices. The trio is accused of shooting Suraj Mann in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104, according to police sources.

Detailing the incident, an officer stated, "Naveen was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the police and arrested from the scene." The investigation reveals that the murder was orchestrated by gangster Kapil alias Kallu and is connected to a long-standing family rivalry between the Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann gangs.