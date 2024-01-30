Delhi Police apprehends suspected shooter linked to Air India crew member murder in Noida
The accused was identified as Naveen Sharma and had a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him
In a swift operation on Tuesday, Delhi Police arrested Naveen Sharma, a prime suspect in the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Mann in Noida. The arrest followed a brief exchange of gunfire, leaving Naveen injured.
Naveen Sharma, who had a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him, was apprehended at the scene alongside two accomplices. The trio is accused of shooting Suraj Mann in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104, according to police sources.
Detailing the incident, an officer stated, "Naveen was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the police and arrested from the scene." The investigation reveals that the murder was orchestrated by gangster Kapil alias Kallu and is connected to a long-standing family rivalry between the Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann gangs.
Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police had arrested Kuldeep from Delhi's Bhajanpura and Abdul Kadir from UP's Bijnor in connection with the case. The arrests were made near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand following an exchange of fire with the Crime Branch.
Suraj Mann was fatally shot in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104 after completing his workout at a gym. The assailants, identified as Naveen, Kuldeep, and Abdul, opened fire on Suraj while he was seated in his car.
Further investigations by the police suggest that Kuldeep and Abdul were tasked by gangsters Kallu Khera of Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi Gang to eliminate Suraj Mann from inside Tihar jail. The motive behind the attack is rooted in the ongoing gang rivalry between Kallu Khera alias Kapil and Parvesh Mann, a gangster currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail.
