Delhi Police arrest two women who starred in viral Holi video in Metro
Both women were booked under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) IPC and section 59 of Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act
The Delhi Police has arrested two women who were allegedly involved in playing Holi and shooting the act for making a reel inside a Delhi Metro train, officials said on Wednesday.
Both women were booked under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC and section 59 of Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act at Netaji Subhash Place Metro police station on 8 April, they said.
The case was registered after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women were seen applying colour on each other inside a train last month, an official said. The letter to the Delhi Police was written on 2 April.
According to deputy commissioner of police K.P.S. Malhotra, a complaint regarding obscene and unlawful activities in Delhi Metro from a metro official was received, in which he said two women recorded a "vulgar and obscene" video and circulated it on social media platforms.
"During investigations, the Noida Police was contacted and both the women, who live in Greater Noida, were traced. The duo admitted their role in making the reel in a moving metro train on 21 March," the officer said. They were arrested andlater got bail from the police station itself with certain conditions, he said.
Earlier, both women were seen applying colour on each other and indulging in "intimate gestures" on a moving two-wheeler in Noida. In another video, one woman fell from the two-wheeler while performing a stunt during Holi.
The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and arrested the three women for obscenity and causing nuisance in a public place. The police also imposed a fine of Rs 80,500 on them.
