Delhi Police arrest two women who starred in viral Holi video in Metro

The Delhi Police has arrested two women who were allegedly involved in playing Holi and shooting the act for making a reel inside a Delhi Metro train, officials said on Wednesday.

Both women were booked under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC and section 59 of Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act at Netaji Subhash Place Metro police station on 8 April, they said.

The case was registered after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women were seen applying colour on each other inside a train last month, an official said. The letter to the Delhi Police was written on 2 April.

According to deputy commissioner of police K.P.S. Malhotra, a complaint regarding obscene and unlawful activities in Delhi Metro from a metro official was received, in which he said two women recorded a "vulgar and obscene" video and circulated it on social media platforms.