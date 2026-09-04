Delhi Police assures CJP of arrest in student’s father assault case

The Delhi Police has assured representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that it will arrest Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, within 72 hours, party representatives said on Friday.

The assurance came a day after a video clip from an interview with Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu” (hardline Hindu), went viral. In the interview, he allegedly claimed to have “cracked the skull” of Nishu’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during the 20 July protest and said he avoided being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The CJP, which organised the protest, has been demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest and accusing the Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action against him.

The controversy escalated after police disputed claims that Kumar had suffered a skull fracture. According to the police, the 38-year-old sustained a simple head injury during a scuffle. Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed in the case.

On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with scores of supporters and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav, reached the Parliament Street police station demanding action against Bharadwaj. Protesters raised slogans seeking justice for Nishu and action against the self-styled Hindutva influencer.

Nishu said police officials assured the delegation that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

“Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing,” she told reporters.

Nishu also alleged that she had been subjected to verbal abuse and rape threats following the incident. She said she had filed an FIR over the alleged online harassment.