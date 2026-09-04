Delhi Police assures CJP of arrest in student’s father assault case
Assurance came a day after a video clip from an interview with Swatantra Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu” (hardline Hindu), went viral
The Delhi Police has assured representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that it will arrest Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, within 72 hours, party representatives said on Friday.
The assurance came a day after a video clip from an interview with Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu” (hardline Hindu), went viral. In the interview, he allegedly claimed to have “cracked the skull” of Nishu’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during the 20 July protest and said he avoided being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.
The CJP, which organised the protest, has been demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest and accusing the Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action against him.
The controversy escalated after police disputed claims that Kumar had suffered a skull fracture. According to the police, the 38-year-old sustained a simple head injury during a scuffle. Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed in the case.
On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with scores of supporters and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav, reached the Parliament Street police station demanding action against Bharadwaj. Protesters raised slogans seeking justice for Nishu and action against the self-styled Hindutva influencer.
Nishu said police officials assured the delegation that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.
“Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing,” she told reporters.
Nishu also alleged that she had been subjected to verbal abuse and rape threats following the incident. She said she had filed an FIR over the alleged online harassment.
“I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school. I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action,” she said.
The delegation also sought the addition of more stringent provisions to the case. Rishabh, associated with the AICC law department, said they had demanded that charges relating to attempt to murder, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation be added to the FIR.
He said police had also assured them that a separate FIR would be registered over alleged online abuse and objectionable images targeting Nishu.
Ranka said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police had assured the delegation that provisions relating to attempt to murder and the SC/ST Act would be added to the FIR concerning the alleged assault on Nishu’s father.
The CJP also claimed that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would be added in connection with threats allegedly made against Nishu.
“Delhi Police has assured action in 72 hours. We hope Delhi Police will not allow goons to have a free hand,” Ranka said.
He warned that CJP representatives would return to the police station if the police failed to honour its commitments.
“We came here and spoke to Delhi Police. If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. Delhi Police should fulfil its commitment. We are standing with the students,” he said.
Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad also criticised the police for not arresting Bharadwaj despite the allegations against him.
“We have all seen how the accused has publicly appeared on television channels and admitted to the allegations against him. He has said that they wanted to kill the victim, that they attacked her and that she suffered injuries. Yet, the police did not arrest them,” Azad said.
He alleged that the accused had continued to intimidate Nishu online, including through threatening posts and messages.
Azad said Nishu had faced repeated threats of rape, acid attack and murder, and questioned the safety of protesters in the national capital.
The case gained wider attention after the circulation of a one-hour interview in which Bharadwaj allegedly claimed to have political connections. He referred to Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union minister Chirag Paswan as his “elder brothers” and claimed that he had the support of several political leaders.
“I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support,” he said in the interview.
CJP leaders have demanded that senior BJP leaders clarify Bharadwaj’s claims.
“If the goon is openly saying Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan made the calls and he was released, top leaders of BJP should clarify on this,” Das said.
The police have maintained that Bharadwaj and Suraj Kumar were detained and questioned following the Jantar Mantar incident and that legal proceedings in the case are underway. The latest assurance of an arrest within 72 hours is now being closely watched by the CJP and the student’s supporters.
With PTI inputs