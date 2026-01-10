Delhi Police bust foreign-linked cybercrime syndicate that duped victims of Rs 100 crore

The Delhi Police have busted an international cybercrime syndicate with links to Taiwan, Cambodia, Pakistan and Nepal that allegedly defrauded people across India of nearly Rs 100 crore by impersonating law-enforcement officers and placing victims under so-called “digital arrest”.

Seven people, including a Taiwanese national accused of coordinating the technical operations, have been arrested so far. The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act, police said on Saturday.

How the racket worked

According to investigators, the syndicate targeted victims by calling them while posing as officers from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and other security agencies. Victims were falsely accused of having links with terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack and alleged Delhi blasts.

They were told arrest warrants had been issued and that their bank accounts would be frozen. To intensify pressure, victims were kept under continuous audio or video contact — a coercive tactic the police described as “digital arrest” — and forced to transfer money to “verify” their innocence.

International network behind the scam

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) Vinit Kumar said several accused had earlier worked in scam centres in Cambodia and were allegedly recruited and funded by a Pakistan-based handler, while a Nepal-based layer is suspected to have remotely controlled parts of the operation.

The calls were routed from abroad but made to appear as domestic Indian numbers through illegal SIM box installations, enabling the syndicate to bypass telecom networks and evade detection while creating a sense of urgency and fear among victims.