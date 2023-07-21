Delhi Police chargesheet reveals Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee’ report

The Delhi Police charge sheet reveals that BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat, who was part of the Oversight Committee probing the sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed the final report submitted by the panel.

In her hand-written letter in Hindi, which is part of Delhi Police’s 1,599 page charge sheet filed on June 15, she had also opposed the way the probe was conducted, stating that it went against her conscience.

The Oversight Committee, headed by renowned athlete M.C. Mary Kom, a recipient of the Khel Ratna award, initially consisted of four members - Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman, and Cdr Rajesh Rajagopala (retired).

Phogat was later included as a member of the committee.