Delhi: Police complaint against cleric for fatwa against Muslim BJP supporters

A BJP leader has got a police complaint filed in Delhi against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani, alleging that he has issued a fatwa calling for the social boycott of Muslims supporting the BJP government at the Centre.

BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui got the complaint filed at Tughlak Road police station. According to the complaint, Nomani, who lives in Lucknow and enjoys significant influence within the Muslim community, issued the controversial fatwa (decree) during the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Siddiqui has told police that in a widely-circulated video, Nomani reportedly said Muslims who support the BJP should be shunned, denied greetings and subjected to a complete social boycott. Nomani has also allegedly said that such individuals should be considered outside the fold of Islam.