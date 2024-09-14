Bad news for India’s Muslims

Notwithstanding the rose-tinted optics of his visit to Brunei, Narendra Modi’s third term as prime minister is more ‘through a lens darkly’ for India’s Muslims. The general election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure a reduced majority, has intensified fears about the future of India’s 200 million Muslims under a regime not just defined by but indistinguishable from Hindutva politics.

Though Modi’s return to power was not an outright victory for the BJP, it was secured through a coalition of smaller parties bound by a political agenda that has systematically marginalised Muslims and other minorities.

Since Modi first assumed office in 2014, his administration’s anti-Muslim agenda was clear. The trend of discriminatory legislation and communal violence has only intensified during Modi 3.0, alarming human rights advocates and political commentators alike, both in India and abroad.

One of the most glaring examples is the rise in incidents of ‘cow vigilantism’, particularly in election-bound states like Maharashtra and Haryana, where Muslims have been brutally attacked and, in some cases, lynched by Hindu mobs on the mere suspicion of carrying beef. These attacks, disturbingly frequent during Modi’s tenure, are symptomatic of a broader, more insidious programme to relegate Muslims to second-class citizenship in a country constitutionally founded on secular principles.

The BJP’s narrative has been one of exclusion, driven by its desire to convert India from a pluralistic democracy to a theocratic autocracy. This shift is evidenced by the party’s policies and rhetoric. The revocation of Article 370 in 2019, that stripped the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, was a direct affront to the disputed region’s identity and a move to assert Hindu dominance.