Haryana assembly polls: 'Cow vigilante' Bittu Bajrangi contesting for Faridabad?

Bittu Bajrangi, a self-styled cow protector and a key accused in the Nuh communal violence case from 2023, has taken his first step into electoral politics by filing his nomination as an independent candidate from the NIT assembly constituency in Faridabad, Haryana.

Bajrangi, who is currently out on bail, addressed the local media after submitting his papers, stating that the "public has given me the ticket" to contest.

He pledged to continue advocating for "dharma" and focusing on issues such as protecting "the daughters" from so-called ‘love jihad’.