VHP, Bajrang Dal deny Bajrangi link, but old photo says otherwise

Barely a week before his arrest, Bajrangi was being felicitated by Sudarshan Television in the presence of former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. And on the morning of his arrest, he was posting Independence Day greetings. Clearly, he was unaware of any action against him.

Arrested for allegedly assaulting a police team and snatching back the weapons the police had confiscated from him and his group of armed men, Bajrangi was remanded to just a day’s police custody by a Faridabad court on Wednesday. Clashing with the police is a serious offence, but no bulldozer has yet been sent to his residence by Haryana police; and he has not been charged with terrorist activities either, despite possessing prohibited arms. So what took the police so long to act against him? When was the FIR lodged?

The FIR filed by ASP Usha Kundu states, “We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and trishuls marching to Nalhar temple. I was on law-and-order duty and stopped them. I ordered cops to snatch and seize their weapons and they started raising slogans against police."

She added in her complaint, "They manhandled the team. As we tried to leave with their weapons in our vehicles they went ahead lying in front of vehicles. Another police team came to intervene, but they opened rear gates of our official vehicle and fled with weapons. I was busy with post-clash law and order resumption, so the complaint was delayed."