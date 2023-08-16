VHP, Bajrang Dal disown Bittu Bajrangi after his arrest

Nuh Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said that following the violence in Nuh on July 31, a case was also registered against Bittu Bajrangi and others at the Sadar police station in Nuh under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act on the complaint of ASP Usha Kundu.

After this, the police teams also investigated the video related to the violence. It was based on this FIR that Bittu was arrested again on Tuesday by the Nuh Police.

"On July 31, Bittu Bajrangi and 15-20 other people shouted slogans and brandished swords in front of ACP Usha Kundu of Nuh police. She told them not to brandish swords but they became furious and obstructed the police instructions and misbehaved with the police. The associates of Bittu Bajrangi are being identified from the video available with the police. Others who were with Bittu Bajrangi in this incident will also be arrested," Kumar told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)