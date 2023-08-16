Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi sent to police remand, Police say associates will be arrested soon

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was remanded in police custody for a day by a Nuh court on Wednesday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in the district on July 31, and police said his associates will also be arrested soon.

Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, they said.

According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, and some of his unidentified supporters had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened an ASP Kundu-led police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple.