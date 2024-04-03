Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said on Wednesday, 3 April.

They said Bajrangi has been booked and they are considering suspending the policeman.

In his complaint, the victim Shyamu said that he was thrashed because Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, thought he was a Muslim.

Shyamu said he was he taking a girl to buy chocolates when he was picked up by some men and taken to Bajrangi's house.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet showing Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, along with some other men thrashing Shyamu, a tenant residing in Sanjay Enclave of Faridabad.