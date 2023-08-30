Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence in Haryana earlier this month, was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday.

Bajragi, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on 17 August, was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad.

He was arrested from Faridabad after an FIR was registered against him on a complaint of assistant superintendent of police Usha Kundu.

According to the FIR, Bajrangi and his supporters misbehaved with and threatened Kundu and the police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls (tridents) to Nalhar temple during the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on 31 July.

Bajrangi was arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation.

He was charged with making incendiary speeches on social media.

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

The communal violence which erupted between two groups on 31 July claimed the lives of six people, including two home guard personnel and a Muslim cleric.