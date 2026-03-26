Delhi Police debunks woman's viral ‘religious conversion’ claim

A viral video alleging forced religious conversion in outer Delhi has been found to be “unsubstantiated” by the Delhi Police, underscoring how the right-wing ecosystem has repeatedly amplified isolated or fabricated claims to sustain a broader political narrative of demographic threat.

Police said on Thursday that no communal angle has emerged in connection with the clip, which originated from the Nihal Vihar area. The woman seen in the video has been identified as a local resident, and an enquiry conducted by the station house officer found no evidence supporting her allegation of religious conversion activity in the neighbourhood.

Officials said the street where the woman lives is home to 14 families, including nine Hindu and five Muslim households, and none reported any grievance or complaint suggesting coercion or communal tension.

“No member of any Hindu family has reported any grievance against any Muslim family in the locality,” a senior police officer said, adding that the situation in the area remains peaceful.

Police further said the woman has been making similar allegations for the past 15 to 16 months, all of which were examined and found to be without basis. “The allegations levelled by the woman regarding forced religious conversion are unsubstantiated,” the officer said.

The episode follows a familiar pattern in which unverifiable claims are rapidly amplified through networks aligned with the BJP and the broader Hindutva ecosystem, often presented as evidence of an organised conspiracy to alter India’s demographic balance. Terms such as 'love jihad', 'land jihad' and 'conversion rackets' have been systematically deployed over the past decade to create a perception of widespread coercion targeting Hindus, despite limited empirical support.