Delhi Police debunks woman's viral ‘religious conversion’ claim
Nihal Vihar video found “unsubstantiated” amid evidence that religious switching in India remains statistically negligible
A viral video alleging forced religious conversion in outer Delhi has been found to be “unsubstantiated” by the Delhi Police, underscoring how the right-wing ecosystem has repeatedly amplified isolated or fabricated claims to sustain a broader political narrative of demographic threat.
Police said on Thursday that no communal angle has emerged in connection with the clip, which originated from the Nihal Vihar area. The woman seen in the video has been identified as a local resident, and an enquiry conducted by the station house officer found no evidence supporting her allegation of religious conversion activity in the neighbourhood.
Officials said the street where the woman lives is home to 14 families, including nine Hindu and five Muslim households, and none reported any grievance or complaint suggesting coercion or communal tension.
“No member of any Hindu family has reported any grievance against any Muslim family in the locality,” a senior police officer said, adding that the situation in the area remains peaceful.
Police further said the woman has been making similar allegations for the past 15 to 16 months, all of which were examined and found to be without basis. “The allegations levelled by the woman regarding forced religious conversion are unsubstantiated,” the officer said.
The episode follows a familiar pattern in which unverifiable claims are rapidly amplified through networks aligned with the BJP and the broader Hindutva ecosystem, often presented as evidence of an organised conspiracy to alter India’s demographic balance. Terms such as 'love jihad', 'land jihad' and 'conversion rackets' have been systematically deployed over the past decade to create a perception of widespread coercion targeting Hindus, despite limited empirical support.
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Available data on religious switching in India tells a very different story. A comprehensive survey by the Pew Research Center found that religious conversion in India is extremely rare and largely balanced across communities. Only 0.7 per cent of Indians raised Hindu no longer identify as Hindu, while roughly 0.8 per cent of Indians raised in other religions now identify as Hindu, indicating no net demographic shift driven by conversion.
Even in the case of Christianity — often portrayed in political discourse as a major beneficiary of conversion — the numbers remain marginal. The Pew study found that only 0.4 per cent of Indians said they were raised Hindu but now identify as Christian, while 0.1 per cent reported switching from Christianity to Hinduism. Researchers concluded that religious switching is a negligible factor in shaping India’s demographic trends.
Census data similarly shows long-term stability in India’s religious composition. Hindus constituted 79.8 per cent of the population in the 2011 Census, compared to 84.1 per cent in 1951, while the Muslim population rose from 9.8 per cent to 14.2 per cent over the same period. Demographers attribute most of this change to differences in fertility rates, education levels and socio-economic conditions rather than religious conversion.
As with several previous episodes, the factual finding — that no evidence of forced conversion exists — is unlikely to travel as far or as fast as the allegation itself. The endurance of the conversion myth owes less to empirical support and more to its usefulness as a political instrument, one that sustains a climate of grievance central to majoritarian mobilisation.
Even administrative data from states shows limited evidence of large-scale conversion activity. Kerala government figures for 2020 recorded just 506 officially documented religious conversions in the entire year, with Hinduism emerging as the biggest gainer in terms of converts.
Despite this, allegations of forced conversion continue to feature prominently in political messaging, often peaking around election cycles or moments of communal polarisation. Several BJP-ruled states have enacted or strengthened anti-conversion laws in recent years, frequently justified through anecdotal claims rather than verifiable large-scale evidence.
Critics argue that these laws invert the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom by presuming coercion in interfaith relationships and placing procedural burdens on individuals seeking to change their religion.
The Nihal Vihar case illustrates how quickly unverified claims can circulate online and reinforce communal suspicion before basic fact-checking occurs. While police have found no evidence supporting the allegation, the narrative of demographic threat continues to travel faster than corrections, sustaining an atmosphere in which everyday inter-community interactions are framed through the lens of mistrust.
Police said no complaint suggesting communal tension has been received from residents in the area, contradicting the impression created by the viral video. Yet the persistence of such claims reflects the political utility of conversion anxieties, which continue to function as a reliable instrument for grievance mobilisation despite repeated contradictions from official data.
With PTI inputs