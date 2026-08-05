Delhi Police deny harassing vendor as video of tearful plea sparks outrage
Police claim street vendor threw his own food on the ground after being asked to clear footpath; enquiry finds allegations 'false'
A video showing a street food vendor breaking down and pleading with a Delhi Police constable to let him earn a living went viral on social media on Tuesday, 4 August, prompting the police to issue a clarification denying allegations of harassment.
The video, filmed at Janakpuri District Centre in west Delhi, shows the vendor weeping beside food and utensils strewn across the ground while a crowd confronts a policeman, accusing him of abusing his authority.
The vendor alleges in the video that the policeman threw away the food he was selling. "I don't fight with anyone ever. I just come here for two hours to earn a living," he is heard saying.
Responding to the viral video, Delhi Police said an internal enquiry found the allegations to be false and claimed the vendor had himself thrown his wares on the ground after being asked to remove an encroachment.
"Several members of the public gathered at the spot and were seen confronting and blaming the policeman over the alleged act," a police officer said.
According to the police, the incident occurred on 1 August after complaints were received about obstruction of the pedestrian pathway near Kali Mata Mandir in the Janakpuri District Centre market.
Police said an altercation broke out when officers asked the vendor to clear the footpath. "During the action, the vendor himself threw his food items on the ground while resisting lawful directions and started shouting so that people would gather and blame the police officer," the officer said.
The vendor was subsequently booked under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing danger or obstruction in a public way, the police said. Police further claimed the man was a repeat offender who had previously been booked for a similar violation, and appealed to the public not to be misled by 'rumours' circulating on social media.
With PTI inputs