Delhi Police deny harassing vendor as video of tearful plea sparks outrage

A video showing a street food vendor breaking down and pleading with a Delhi Police constable to let him earn a living went viral on social media on Tuesday, 4 August, prompting the police to issue a clarification denying allegations of harassment.

The video, filmed at Janakpuri District Centre in west Delhi, shows the vendor weeping beside food and utensils strewn across the ground while a crowd confronts a policeman, accusing him of abusing his authority.

The vendor alleges in the video that the policeman threw away the food he was selling. "I don't fight with anyone ever. I just come here for two hours to earn a living," he is heard saying.

Responding to the viral video, Delhi Police said an internal enquiry found the allegations to be false and claimed the vendor had himself thrown his wares on the ground after being asked to remove an encroachment.

"Several members of the public gathered at the spot and were seen confronting and blaming the policeman over the alleged act," a police officer said.