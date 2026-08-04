Karni Sena protester dies after Jaipur rally; outfit blames police action

A Karni Sena protester died after the outfit's rally in Jaipur against the UGC Regulations 2026, with its leaders on Tuesday alleging that police action during the demonstration caused his death. Police, however, said the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The rally was organised on Monday to demand the rollback of the UGC Regulations 2026 and raise other issues concerning the upper-caste community. The protest witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police at several locations in Jaipur.

The deceased was identified as Devaraj Singh, a resident of Palada village in Didwana-Kuchaman district.

Addressing a press conference, Karni Sena president Mahipal Singh Makrana alleged that Singh sustained injuries after police used water cannons to disperse protesters on Kalwar Road.

"Police used water cannons on Kalwar Road, and the force of the water hit his chest, due to which he was injured. He later complained of chest pain at home and was admitted to a hospital before being referred to SMS Hospital, where he died," Makrana claimed.