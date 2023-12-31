Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's eve

The Delhi Police is geared up to tackle any nuisance and law and order condition in the city on New Year's Eve while the traffic police have deployed more than 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles, officials said on Sunday (31 December).

According to the police, more than 10,000 personnel will be deployed on the ground to curb hooliganism and traffic violations.

"We want everyone to welcome the New Year with great zeal. But if someone is found causing nuisance on roads, they will face action," deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

A senior police official said drunk driving, stunts by motorcycle riders and loud exhaust sounds of any vehicle are strictly prohibited in Delhi and stressed that no one will be allowed to flout the rules.

As many as 250 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been deployed to curb drunk driving, officials said.

Movement of vehicles going towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said.

According to the police, adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday (30 December) said commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding.

However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed, it said.

Services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable, DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal said in a statement.