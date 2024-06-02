BJP workers protesting Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat detained

Police on Sunday detained several BJP workers, including the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who were protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Rajghat ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar Jail.

"To maintain law and order, some protesters were removed from Rajghat area and were taken to Kamla Market police station," a senior Delhi police officer said.

Around 100 BJP workers, including Sachdeva, have been detained at the police station, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Lashing out at Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat, Sachdeva said, "A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi."

"Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers could not even provide proper water facility for the people of Delhi and everyone knows that he is a thief," he told PTI Videos.