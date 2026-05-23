Delhi Police file 14,000-page fourth supplementary chargesheet in Parliament breach case

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has submitted a fourth supplementary chargesheet running to nearly 14,000 pages in connection with the 2023 Parliament security breach case, invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alongside multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The supplementary chargesheet, comprising 13,967 pages, was filed before the Patiala House Court and formally taken on record during proceedings held on Thursday. Prosecutors told the court that the accused face charges linked to terrorist acts, criminal conspiracy, provoking riots, obstructing public servants and destruction of evidence.

The case is being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal.

Among those present in court were Neelam Prajapati, also known as Neelam Azad, and Mahesh Kumawat, both currently out on bail. Accused Manoranjan D., Amol Dhanraj, also known as Amol, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha were produced from judicial custody.

The prosecution said the chargesheet had been filed under IPC sections relating to assault or obstruction of public servants, rioting, trespass, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, along with Sections 13, 16 and 18 of the UAPA dealing with unlawful and terrorist activities.

Investigating officer ACP Dharmender was represented in court by SI Amit Bhati, who submitted the supplementary chargesheet. Digital copies were supplied to the accused and their legal representatives via pen drive.