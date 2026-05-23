Delhi Police file 14,000-page fourth supplementary chargesheet in Parliament breach case
Fresh filing under UAPA alleges terrorist acts, conspiracy and destruction of evidence in connection with the 2023 Parliament security breach
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has submitted a fourth supplementary chargesheet running to nearly 14,000 pages in connection with the 2023 Parliament security breach case, invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alongside multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The supplementary chargesheet, comprising 13,967 pages, was filed before the Patiala House Court and formally taken on record during proceedings held on Thursday. Prosecutors told the court that the accused face charges linked to terrorist acts, criminal conspiracy, provoking riots, obstructing public servants and destruction of evidence.
The case is being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal.
Among those present in court were Neelam Prajapati, also known as Neelam Azad, and Mahesh Kumawat, both currently out on bail. Accused Manoranjan D., Amol Dhanraj, also known as Amol, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha were produced from judicial custody.
The prosecution said the chargesheet had been filed under IPC sections relating to assault or obstruction of public servants, rioting, trespass, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, along with Sections 13, 16 and 18 of the UAPA dealing with unlawful and terrorist activities.
Investigating officer ACP Dharmender was represented in court by SI Amit Bhati, who submitted the supplementary chargesheet. Digital copies were supplied to the accused and their legal representatives via pen drive.
Counsel for Neelam Azad and Amol Dhanraj objected to the filing, arguing that introducing such an extensive supplementary chargesheet while arguments on framing of charges were already in progress amounted to an abuse of legal process. The defence also requested physical copies of the documents.
The prosecution assured the court that hard copies would be provided to defence counsel at the next hearing. The court subsequently directed that printed copies be supplied and listed the matter for further scrutiny and proceedings on 29 May.
The case stems from the security breach inside and outside Parliament on 13 December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.
According to investigators, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery during proceedings and released yellow smoke from canisters, causing panic before being restrained by MPs and security staff. At the same time, Neelam Azad and Amol allegedly released coloured smoke and shouted slogans outside the Parliament complex.
Police have previously alleged that Lalit Jha orchestrated the conspiracy and attempted to destroy evidence by taking away the mobile phones of the other accused following the incident.
The Special Cell continues to investigate the wider conspiracy, including the planning, coordination and communication among those accused in the breach.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines