Delhi Police file chargesheets in 'Bulli Bai', 'Sulli Deals' cases

According to sources, the chargesheet which was filed on March 4, Friday, in a local court in Delhi, contained 2,000 pages in the Bulli Bai case while in Sulli Deals case chargesheet was of 700 pages.



In the Sulli Deals case, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under section 354-A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on July 8.



However, the chargesheet has been filed under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 354A(3) (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC, read with section 66, 67 of the IT Act.



Bulli Bai had a number of pictures of women, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app listed hundreds of Muslim women "for auction".



In the said case, the chargesheet against the accused Niraj Bishnoi has been filed under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, read with section 66, 67 of the IT Act.