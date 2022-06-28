Delhi police gets 4-day custody of Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed four days' custody of Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Delhi police in connection with one of his 2018 tweets on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, in which he allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a community.



Zubair, 33, was produced by the Delhi police before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria at Patiala House Courts. The police had registered a case against him after getting a complaint from a Twitter handle, where it was alleged that he had tweeted a questionable image with the purpose of deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

Zubair was charged with Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for one of his objectionable tweets.