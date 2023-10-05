Delhi Police opposes NewsClick editor’s plea for copy of FIR under UAPA

Even as the Free Speech Collective released data on Thursday, 5 October that show five journalists are in prison under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), one under house-arrest and another in police custody as on 5 October, 2023, additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told a Delhi court that NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha, arrested under UAPA and sent to police custody on Wednesday, cannot be given a copy of the FIR against him unless he follows procedure.

Purkayastha and NewsClick’s HR head Amit Chakraborty, the court was told, should have first approached the office of the police commissioner, which would then set up a committee to examine the request. It is not clear how long this committee can take to reach a conclusion, but the APP told the court that if the request is turned down, then and only then can the applicants move court for a copy of the FIR.

"You cannot directly jump to the court; you should have approached the commissioner as per the law established... This application is premature," Bar & Bench quoted the APP as saying.