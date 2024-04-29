Delhi Police registers case in connection with doctored videos of Amit Shah

The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday, 28 April after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act, they said. Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.