Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to Jantar Mantar to support protesting wrestlers

Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.



"We have intensified our patrolling in the border areas of Delhi, be it Ghazipur, Singhu or Tikri. We have also enhanced the number of pickets and are carrying out intensive checking of vehicles," another senior officer said.



On Thursday, a group of farmers coming to Delhi to visit Jantar Mantar was stopped by the police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them had been detained.



The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23.



On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on the basis of complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.