Delhi Police writes to X, seeks details of Moitra's 'deleted' remark on NCW chief

A day after registering an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" remark on National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, the Delhi Police on Monday, 8 July, sought from social media company X details of the lawmaker's now-deleted comment.

Moitra was booked under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on 4 July. Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

An official source said the Delhi Police had written to X and added a response from the social media company was still awaited.