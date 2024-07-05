NCW seeks FIR against Mahua Moitra for her 'crude' remarks against its chief

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson Rekha Sharma and sought an FIR against her.

This came a day after the TMC, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas".