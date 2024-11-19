Delhi pollution: CJI says judges asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday, 19 November, said all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the national capital region.

As soon as the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar assembled, lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal, referred to the worsening pollution in Delhi and NCR and sought immediate measures to deal with it.

“We have told all the judges to allow virtual hearings wherever possible,” the CJI said.

“Pollution is getting out of control,” Sibal said.