Delhi University, JNU shift to online classes as air quality worsens
District administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools
Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till 22 November, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.
The decision comes as the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety. At 4 pm, Delhi's AQI was 494.
Delhi University in a notification said regular classes in "physical mode" will resume on 25 November.
JNU, in its statement, said it would conduct all classes online till 22 November.
The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.
The Delhi government has termed the air situation a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health.
The two major factors affecting the city's air are weather conditions and stubble burning.
Several schools and colleges in the region have already started shifting to online classes due to the poor air.
Meanwhile, the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.
The decision came as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the National Capital Region, which includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.
"In view of this, all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12 till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in an order.
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh issued similar instructions, citing severe pollution levels.
"All schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed for offline classes and will operate exclusively in online mode until further notice," Singh said, according to an official statement.
Singh emphasised public safety amid rising pollution levels and said the order will remain in effect until further instructions are provided.
Meanwhile, night-time inspections were carried out at construction sites in Noida to ensure compliance with the ban on construction and demolition activities as per the GRAP orders, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer of Noida Utsav Sharma said.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe. These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.
The GRAP is invoked by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.
