Delhi University, JNU shift to online classes as air quality worsens

Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till 22 November, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

The decision comes as the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety. At 4 pm, Delhi's AQI was 494.

Delhi University in a notification said regular classes in "physical mode" will resume on 25 November.

JNU, in its statement, said it would conduct all classes online till 22 November.

The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.

The Delhi government has termed the air situation a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health.

The two major factors affecting the city's air are weather conditions and stubble burning.

Several schools and colleges in the region have already started shifting to online classes due to the poor air.