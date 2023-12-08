Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter, dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by a man in central Delhi, as he sought to coerce her mother into withdrawing a rape case filed against him, police said on Thursday, 7 December.

The man, identified as Prem Singh, 54 not only poured acid on the girl but also consumed some of it himself.

He succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

According to police, on Thursday, the police received a PCR call regarding an acid attack. Upon reaching the spot, a police team found that the injured victim and the alleged perpetrator had already been taken to RML Hospital by the PCR.

"The Investigating Officer promptly arrived at RML Hospital and identified the injured as a 17-year-old minor, and the alleged assailant as Prem Singh, both receiving treatment in the RML Emergency ward," a senior police official said.

The victim, and the complainant, disclosed that her mother had previously filed a rape case against Singh, their neighbour, and he was on interim bail, granted on 29 November, for a family-related event.