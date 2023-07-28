Delhi HC refuses full ban acid sale, asks state to ensure implementation of laws

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to impose a complete ban on the sale of acid in the national capital, and instead, directed the AAP government to focus on effectively implementing existing laws and taking swift action against those who unlawfully use it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula acknowledged the seriousness of acid attacks and the need for strict measures to prevent them but expressed concerns that a complete ban might inadvertently harm businesses and individuals who require acid for legitimate purposes.

It proposed enforcing the Delhi Poisons Possession and Sale Rules, 2015, which allow the sale of acid to licensed vendors at the discretion of the licensing authority.