Delhi rape-murder probe: Accused entered via spare key, assaulted victim in rooftop study, say police

The investigation into the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in south Delhi indicates that the accused entered the house using a spare key, went to a rooftop study and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing after changing blood-stained clothes, police sources said on 23 April.

According to investigators, the accused, Rahul Meena (19), is alleged to have targeted the residence in Kailash Hills knowing the routine of the occupants. The victim was the daughter of a senior IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer and was preparing for civil services examinations.

Sequence of events under investigation

Police sources said the accused entered the colony around 6.30 am, accessed the house at approximately 6.49 am and proceeded directly to the rooftop study, where the alleged assault took place.

Investigators suspect that the accused overpowered the victim and later moved her body to another part of the house. The victim was found with injuries, and preliminary findings suggest strangulation and assault with a blunt object.

“The investigation suggests that the accused assaulted the victim and later moved her downstairs. We are examining all forensic and circumstantial evidence,” a police source said.

The accused is also alleged to have attempted to access a locker inside the house and subsequently broken it open, taking cash and jewellery.