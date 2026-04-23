Delhi rape-murder probe: Accused entered via spare key, assaulted victim in rooftop study, say police
19-year-old allegedly changed clothes, fled after theft; multiple teams probe sequence of events
The investigation into the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in south Delhi indicates that the accused entered the house using a spare key, went to a rooftop study and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing after changing blood-stained clothes, police sources said on 23 April.
According to investigators, the accused, Rahul Meena (19), is alleged to have targeted the residence in Kailash Hills knowing the routine of the occupants. The victim was the daughter of a senior IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer and was preparing for civil services examinations.
Sequence of events under investigation
Police sources said the accused entered the colony around 6.30 am, accessed the house at approximately 6.49 am and proceeded directly to the rooftop study, where the alleged assault took place.
Investigators suspect that the accused overpowered the victim and later moved her body to another part of the house. The victim was found with injuries, and preliminary findings suggest strangulation and assault with a blunt object.
“The investigation suggests that the accused assaulted the victim and later moved her downstairs. We are examining all forensic and circumstantial evidence,” a police source said.
The accused is also alleged to have attempted to access a locker inside the house and subsequently broken it open, taking cash and jewellery.
Escape, CCTV trail and arrest
Police said the accused changed his clothes and footwear before leaving the premises around 7.20 am, roughly 30 minutes before the victim’s parents returned.
The crime came to light when the parents discovered the victim inside the house and alerted authorities.
Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the area and tracking the accused’s movement from the crime scene to a hotel in Dwarka, where he was later apprehended.
Officials said the accused had earlier worked as domestic help at the residence for about eight months and was familiar with the household layout and routine.
Changing statements, wider probe
Police said the accused has allegedly changed his statements during questioning regarding his travel to Delhi, prompting further verification of his movements.
“We are working to establish the exact chain of events, both in Delhi and Rajasthan,” an officer said.
Authorities in Rajasthan are also probing allegations that the accused may have been involved in another sexual assault case in Alwar prior to the Delhi incident.
Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a separate team has been formed to investigate that allegation, with several persons detained for questioning.
The case has raised concerns over safety in residential areas and the risks posed by individuals with prior access to homes.
Police said forensic examination and further investigation are underway to establish the full sequence of events and determine charges in accordance with law.
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