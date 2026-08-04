Delhi receives heavy showers; IMD issues yellow alert as rainfall continues

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, 4 August, bringing relief from humid conditions as several areas recorded moderate showers. Ayanagar received nearly 50 mm of rainfall, the highest among the city's weather stations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Ayanagar recorded 49.3 mm rainfall, followed by Safdarjung at 9.4 mm, Palam at 8.1 mm, Lodhi Road at 3.7 mm, and the Ridge at 1.5 mm.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Widespread rainfall is predicted across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and east Uttar Pradesh from August 4 to August 6.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Ayanagar logged 23.6 mm cumulative rainfall. Safdarjung, Palam, and the Ridge stations recorded trace rainfall, while Lodhi Road received none.

Maximum temperatures settled below normal at most stations, including 33.5°C at Safdarjung (0.7 degrees below normal), 31.6°C at Palam (2.8 below normal), and 30.6°C at Ayanagar (3.4 below normal). Minimum temperatures ranged between 24.8°C and 27.4°C.

With the yellow alert, the IMD expects the maximum temperature around 33°C and minimum near 24°C in Delhi.

The rainy spell is expected to persist in Delhi until August 10, according to forecasts of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Delhi and surrounding states.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category for the fourth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI range of 51-100 is considered "satisfactory," posing little risk to health.

(With agency inputs)